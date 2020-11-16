Record COVID-19 cases continue for BC: 1,959 over three days

It's not the news Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wanted to deliver.

Nearly two-thousand new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths over the weekend.

"Today, we are reporting on three 24-hour periods," says Dr. Henry. "From Nov. 13 to 14, we had 654 new cases. From Nov. 14 to 15, we had 659 new cases and in the last 24 hours, we have had a further 646 new cases. This represents a total of 1,959 new cases of COVID-19, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 22,944 cases in British Columbia."

"There are 6,279 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 181 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 57 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation. Currently, 10,928 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 16,087 people who tested positive have recovered."

During yesterday's breifing with Health Minister Adrian Dix, Dr. Henry said she believes most British Columbians are doing their part to help curb the spread of the virus.

""It is the small yet essential efforts, like staying home when ill, not having social gatherings, minimizing our travel, maintaining a safe distance from others and using masks, that have a big impact."

"Today, we have seen that much of the transmission is occurring in private homes at social gatherings, at workplaces where people are gathering, or in risky indoor settings, like group fitness activities. These are all locations where there are limited layers of protection and people are not wearing masks."

"Masks are especially important in businesses and public spaces, on transit and ferries, when we are around people we don't know and are unable to keep a safe distance. This also includes indoor public places like shopping malls, stores and community centres."

"This is a critical time for all of us. Getting through this surge in new cases and through this pandemic requires all of us to do our part and support each other to do the same. It is how we reduce our risks and protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities."