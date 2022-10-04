Record Dollars or Special Olympics

Motionball Kelowna has always been a popular event amongst local young professionals, but this year the support seen from participants and community supporters was greater than imagined.



Raising a total of $240,000 net, with 100 percent of funds supporting Special Olympics Canada Foundation, motionball Marathon of Sport 2022 was cause for celebration.



The Kelowna event committee, which is made up of a group of passionate, community minded volunteers, was shocked and grateful for those who rallied behind the cause.



"This year marked the 10th anniversary of in-person motionball events here in Kelowna and we surpassed $1 million dollars raised locally for the cause," says event director, Derek Fuhr. "The support received was overwhelming in the best way. These funds will go towards ensuring more athletes and coaches can benefit from the skills, friendships and sense of belonging they get from participating in Special Olympics."



Fuhr, who has been a part of motionball since 2008 and who currently sits on the national board of directors for motionball Canada is dedicated to inspiring other young professionals to give back to their community; inspiring the next generation of donors.



"This event is a great mix of fun and rewarding," explains Fuhr. "There aren't a lot of events where you get to engage directly with those whose lives you are impacting. I'm proud to be a part of this movement."



This year's Marathon of Sport brought in a record number of teams with 450 community members in attendance participating alongside over 40 Special Olympic Athletes.



Next year's event is scheduled for Saturday September 23, 2023. Email Kelownateams@motionball.com to register.

