Record number of daily cases in BC

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 617 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 20,985 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 5,579 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 167 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 12,016 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 14,901 people who tested positive have recovered.

"We have had 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 424 in the Fraser Health region, 16 in the Island Health region, 42 in the Interior Health region, five in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 290 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have three new health-care facility outbreaks at Sun Pointe Village, Capilano Care Centre and Fraserview Intermediate Care Lodge. The outbreaks at Queens Park Hospital, Lakeview Care Centre, Yaletown House and St. Michael's Centre are now over. In total, 35 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and six acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks and the outbreaks at Coast Spas and Pace Processing are now over.

"As yesterday's modelling update clearly showed, this is a critical time for everyone in our province. We need to act now to protect our loved ones, our Elders and our communities.

"When faced with a resurgence of COVID-19, it can be difficult to muster the strength to keep moving forward, yet British Columbians continue to show unwavering resilience and fortitude to support friends and neighbours in our communities and take care of those who are most at risk, by following the orders and using our layers of protection.

"This weekend, we encourage everyone to have a safe start to Diwali celebrations by staying home, limiting your travel and connecting virtually instead.

"Now is the time for everyone, right across our province, to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 - to be leaders by working together with a common purpose to push our curve back down."