Record number of deaths and hospitalizations

VANCOUVER -- British Columbia added 738 cases of COVID-19 to its total Wednesday, as well as 13 more deaths from the disease.

The 13 fatalities is the most B.C. has ever recorded in a single 24-hour period.

There have now been 29,086 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began and 371 deaths.

B.C. currently has 7,616 active cases of the disease, including 294 people who are in hospital, 61 of whom are in intensive care.

The new numbers came at a news conference from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The pair also announced a correction to data on new cases released in recent weeks. Among the changes was a reduction in the total number of cases reported on Tuesday. While health officials reported 941 new cases - a new record - there were actually 706, Henry said.

"I know we had a dramatic increase in the daily numbers," the provincial health officer said. "That was a result of some of these data coming in at a different time."

Henry apologized for the changes, which she said were the result of "challenges with a data system" in the Fraser Health region. She provided updated totals for that region for Nov. 16 through 24, as well as updated overall totals for some of those days.

"It's always complex when we have many data systems trying to feed into a single report on a daily basis," Henry said.

The changes mean B.C.'s record for new cases in a day is 859, which should have been the total reported for Saturday, Nov. 21. B.C. initially reported 713 for that day.

The total for Friday, Nov. 20, has also been revised. The province should have recorded 832 new cases on that day, rather than the 516 it initially reported, according to Henry's update.

The changes also mean the 762 cases recorded on Nov. 18 - a record at the time - should have been 818.

Those three days - Nov. 18, 20 and 21 - are the only days B.C. has topped 800 in a day, so far. Before November, B.C. had never recorded more than 400 cases in a 24-hour period.

Wednesday's update included no new outbreaks in the provincial health-care system, as well as the end of an outbreak at Royal Columbian Hospital.

That means there are 57 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including 52 in long-term care and assisted-living homes, as well as five in acute care.

Most of the new cases B.C. is recording continue to be located in the Lower Mainland. Wednesday's update included 443 new cases in Fraser Health and 169 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 70 new cases recorded in Interior Health, 35 in Northern Health, and 21 in Island Health.