Record number of new cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 887 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 29,973 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 7,899 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 294 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 64 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 10,307 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 19,998 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since yesterday, we have had 168 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 612 in the Fraser Health region, 18 in the Island Health region, 65 in the Interior Health region, 24 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 384 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have had two new health-care facility outbreaks at Royal Ascot Care Centre and Amica White Rock. The outbreaks at Hamlets at Westsyde, Peace Portal Seniors Village and Village by the Station are over. There have been no new community outbreaks.

"Slow and steady is what we need with COVID-19 and it is how we will get through this second wave. The efforts we make each day make a difference.

"Let's support our public health teams, which are tirelessly working to track the virus, break the chain of transmission and keep all of us safe. The best way to do that is for each of us to keep to as few faces as possible right now.

"Exposures and transmission can happen anywhere. By paying attention to the places we go and the people we see, we can help contact tracers contain the further spread if that does occur.

"Even though we may be staying small right now, that doesn't stop us from staying connected and staying active. You can go outside, try a local restaurant you haven't been to before with your family or connect with friends virtually.

"Let's focus on our health and well-being by taking care of each other and ourselves, and doing all we can to protect our communities and each other."