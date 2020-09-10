Record you don't want to set

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 139 new cases, for a total of 6,830 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 1,412 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 3,109 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 5,190 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 42 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,343 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 3,551 in the Fraser Health region, 187 in the Island Health region, 462 in the Interior Health region, 203 in the Northern Health region and 84 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 213 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, 13 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events.

"Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website, as well as on health authorities' websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take - whether you need to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

"Living with COVID-19 in our communities means finding the balance of protecting ourselves and those around us, and restarting and keeping going with activities that are safe for our communities.

"We have adapted and learned many things to create our new normal, and we'll continue to learn and adapt as we move forward. We also know what we need to do to keep ourselves and those around us safe, and must now prepare for whatever may lie ahead this fall and winter.

"This is our time to be steady in our actions and ready for what lies ahead.

"Today is the start of school for children right across B.C. This can be an exciting and anxious time for many as everyone sets new routines for the school year.

"Over the past few weeks, education leaders, teachers and public health experts have created new rules for schools to reduce the risk for transmission of COVID-19 and importantly, allow everyone to get back to in-class learning.

"This is the balance that will keep our communities healthy and resilient.

"Every day we learn more about COVID-19 - the sources of transmission and the actions to take to protect ourselves. While there are many resources available to guide your actions and decision-making, your first stop should be the BCCDC website, where the latest information is available.

"What we do today makes a difference tomorrow and in the weeks ahead. By choosing to wash our hands regularly, keep our social interactions small and with those we know, and always staying home when ill, will ensure we remain strong in B.C."