Recovery of stolen bike leads to drug investigation: RCMP

On September 7, 2023 at midnight a patrolling Salmon Arm RCMP Officer located what he believed to be a stolen bike.

There were two males with the bicycle. When the duo saw the police vehicle one male fled and the other stayed with the

bicycle. The remaining male was interviewed at the scene and was purchasing the bike.

Another officer who was in the area located the male that fled and arrested him for possession of the stolen bike. A

search after that arrest located a quantity of what RCMP believe to be Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Herion and

Cannabis. The male arrested is known to police locally.

The RCMP is following up in the matter and the drugs will be tested to confirm exactly what they are and at that time

potential criminal charges will be assessed in the matter.

Note: It is important to report your property stolen to the police either by reporting it on line or by making a telephone

report. Salmon Arm RCMP have been successful in getting property returned to owners over the summer. We have

returned vehicles, boats, tools, bicycles and other property.

Regardless of criminal charges it is a positive experience when the RCMP can get property back to it's rightful owner.

There are times when these property investigations lead to other charges as well.