Recovery operation underway for swimmer presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on August 17, 2020 at 9:12AM:

Operations are now underway to retrieve the body of a swimmer presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake.

On August 16st, 2020 at approximately 6:20 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a man who had not resurfaced while swimming near Tug Boat Beach on Okanagan Lake. Persons in the area had attempted to locate the 29-year-old Kelowna man but had not been able to find him.

West Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna Fire and Rescue and members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were on scene yesterday. Despite extensive efforts, they were unable to locate the man, and he is presumed to have drowned. Today, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and COSAR are at the location attempting to locate the man's body.

“For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we request that boaters remain away from the area while we complete our search,“ says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “At this time, we unable to estimate how long this operation will be on-going."

At this time, investigators do not believe criminality was not involved in this incident. The BC Coroners Service has also been notified.

No further information is being released at this time.