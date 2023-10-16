Recreation & Activity Centre Alternative Approval Process results

A total of 4,153 electors (3.4 per cent) submitted valid forms through the Alternative Approval Process (AAP) to oppose the $241 million loan authorization bylaw, as required to authorize borrowing for the redevelopment of the Parkinson Recreation Centre, the construction of Glenmore and Mission Activity Centres, and the redevelopment of the Rutland sports fields.

Under the Alternative Approval Process, approval of the electors is obtained if the number of elector responses received is less than 10 per cent of the number of electors within the City of Kelowna (12,160 responses). The AAP closed as of 4 p.m. today.

As an insufficient number of valid elector responses was received by the deadline, Council will receive the AAP results and decide on proceeding with borrowing from the Municipal Finance Authority through the adoption of the Loan Authorization Bylaw.

Council will receive the results at their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 16.