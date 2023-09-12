Recreation Centre Referendum: Public open house and information booths

On November 4, 2023, eligible voters in Summerland will take part in a referendum for the Summerland Recreation Centre – a new multi-purpose indoor recreation facility.

The proposed facility includes an aquatic centre (that features a lap pool, leisure pool, hot tub, sauna or steam room); fitness centre; fitness/activity multi-purpose room; family/youth multi-purpose room; universal access and family change rooms; and modern energy efficiency building standards (minimum LEED Silver).

To help voters make a well-informed decision for the referendum question, District of Summerland staff are hosting a public open house, as well as several other in-person engagement opportunities and information booths throughout the community over the next several weeks. The intention is to give members of the public an opportunity to talk directly with District staff, learn about the project, and review material together.

“We know this is a big decision for Summerland so we want to ensure people have as many opportunities as possible to ask questions and learn about the proposal,” said Mayor Doug Holmes. “There is a lot of detailed information so we encourage everyone to take the time to attend one of the in-person sessions and learn why a new rec centre is being proposed, what would be included in the facility, and how it would be funded.”

Information regarding voter eligibility and voting dates, times, and locations will also be available at the information sessions.

Upcoming events and pop-up information booths

DATE LOCATION TIME



• September 17 Summerland Sunday Market (Main Street) 8:30 am – 1 pm

• September 24 Summerland Sunday Market (Main Street) 8:30 am – 1 pm

• October 11 OPEN HOUSE: Summerland Arena Banquet Room 4 – 7 pm

• October 18 Public Information Drop-In: Aquatic & Fitness Centre 3 – 5 pm

• October 19 Public Information Drop-In: Aquatic & Fitness Centre 9 – 11 am



If a community group would like a Recreation Centre Referendum information presentation (in-person or via Zoom), please make a request by emailing recreation@summerland.ca or calling the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre at 250-494-0447.



Information about the proposed Summerland Recreation Centre and the upcoming referendum can also be found online anytime, including a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), facility studies and reports, Council reports, and more. Visit www.summerland.ca/recreationcentre to find a link to the interactive webpage today.