Recreation Centre Referendum: Public open house and information drop-in opportunities

On November 4, 2023, eligible voters in Summerland will take part in a referendum for the Summerland Recreation Centre – a new multi-purpose indoor recreation facility. The proposed facility includes an aquatic centre; fitness centre; two multi-purpose rooms; universal access and family change rooms; and modern energy efficiency building standards.

To help voters make a well-informed decision on November 4, the District of Summerland is hosting a public Open House, as well as several other in-person engagement and information drop-in opportunities throughout the community between now and General Voting Day. The intention is to give members of the public an opportunity to talk directly with District staff, learn about the project, ask questions, and get answers in real time.

Information regarding voter eligibility and voting dates, times, and locations will also be available at the information sessions. Both the Open House and Public Information Drop-Ins are open to the public with no registration required, drop-in at any time within the allocated times.



“The proposed Summerland Recreation Centre is a significant decision for our community,” said Mayor Doug Holmes. “How we decide to move forward collectively will shape Summerland’s future when it comes to sport, recreation, wellness and youth/family amenities and programming. That’s why it’s so important for Council and the District to do everything we can to help residents learn about the project with accurate, fact-based information, understand why a new facility is being proposed, and what this type of investment would mean for taxpayers. This is the time to have these really important conversations, and then on November 4th, the decision is up to you. So come out and be part of referendum process. This is our community, your vote.”

If a community group would like a Recreation Centre Referendum information presentation (in-person or via Zoom), please make a request by emailing recreation@summerland.ca or calling the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre at 250-494-0447.

Information about the proposed Summerland Recreation Centre and the upcoming referendum can also be found online anytime, including a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), videos, facility studies and reports, Council reports, and more. Visit www.summerland.ca/recreationcentre to find a link to the interactive webpage today.