Recreational vehicle parking for evacuees in Vernon

Recreational vehicle parking for the White Rock Lake Fire evacuees is currently available at any of the three SD#22 elementary schools listed below:

Beairsto Elementary (evacuees can also use the school bus parking on 28th Street and if needed the City will suspend the 2 Hour parking in 28th Street next to the school)

WL Seaton High School (evacuees can use both the student and teacher parking lots)

BX Elementary

These parking lots are available during the duration of the evacuation alerts and orders and may be subject to change should the alerts and orders status change.

École Beairsto Elementary School - 3302 27th Street. Access to parking lots of 35th Avenue opposite Time Hortons.

WL Seaton Secondary School -- 2701 41st Avenue.

BX Elementary School -- 5849 Silver Star Road.