Red Cross helps evacuees

Thanks to the generosity of Canadians who have contributed to the Canadian Red Cross B.C. Fires Appeal, the Red Cross will be providing financial assistance to people evacuated as a result of the British Columbia Fires, in addition to the funding being distributed on behalf of the Province of British Columbia.

The Canadian Red Cross welcomes the Province’s announcement to provide financial assistance to people displaced by the 2021 wildfires and is grateful to be able to further augment this support. With the fires still raging and communities on alert, help is needed now, and in the weeks and months ahead.

The Red Cross funds effectively double the financial assistance available to eligible households.

Households evacuated from Lytton will receive an additional $1,000 from the Red Cross for a total of $2,000, and households that have been on evacuation order for more than 10 days will receive an additional $600 from the Red Cross for a total of $1,200.

This financial assistance will allow people to make decisions for themselves and their families on what they need.