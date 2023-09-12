Reduce your money stress with Dollars and Sense

Does thinking about money or looking at your bills cause you stress and anxiety? Are you worrying about how to financially prepare for the unexpected or how to save for your future? If you want to learn skills to feel in control of your finances, you’re in luck! Launch Okanagan is beginning another session of the Dollars and Sense program – a free, eight-week condensed money management program for anyone wanting to better understand everyday financial matters.

The course begins September 27 and covers budgeting, saving and investing, credit and debit management, consumerism, and your relationship with money. Classes run on Wednesday evenings on Zoom, and participation is open to any individual needing money management mentorship.

“The Dollars and Sense program is suited for anyone that wants to improve their financial situation and learn strategies on how to manage their money more effectively,” says Jennifer Robins, Executive Director of Launch Okanagan.

Experienced professionals teach the course, including certified financial planners, providing participants with the tools to build financial stability. Program accessibility for participants is a priority of Launch Okanagan so they allow registrants to sign-up anonymously, removing the stigma from money matters.

The feedback from former program participants illustrates the impact of the program. A recent program graduate said: “It’s not an exaggeration to say this course has changed my life! I’m no longer afraid to look at my finances, make decisions about them or ask for help doing so.”

With the current economic outlook, the rate of inflation, and fear of further interest rate hikes, there’s no better time to focus on your finances. Join the program to learn what is negatively impacting your financial wellness and what steps you can take to reduce money stress and build financial security. The Dollars & Sense program empowers through education and mentorship, giving you control of your finances so you can achieve your goals.

The next Dollars and Sense program begins on September 27, 2023, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Anyone interested in improving their money management skills and planning for a more secure financial future is welcome!

To register, visit launchmyfuture.ca, or contact Launch Okanagan at info@launchokanagan.ca.