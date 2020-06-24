Reduced schedule with fewer fans

It's 'game on' for the Okanagan Sun.

General Manager Jay Christensen says training camp opens mid-August with the season starting September 5th.

"Typically our schedule is 10 games. Plan 'A' is to play an 8 game schedule which coincidently lines up with the prairies. They only play 8 games, so there wouldn't be much of an impact. Plan 'B' is a reduced 6 game schedule. If that's a no-go, then it probably doesn't fly".

Christensen says July 15th is the date to watch.

The BC Football Conference will decide if they will indeed play or scrap the season.

If football does happen, the plan is to play in front of a small contingent of fans.