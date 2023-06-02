REEVES AND MAY TO PLAY COLLIEGATE HOCKEY IN 2023/24

The West Kelowna Warriors are pleased to announce a pair of players who will be playing collegiate hockey next season as defensemen Aiden Reeves (’02) and Bobby May (’03) have committed to post-Junior hockey programs.

Reeves is set to play in USports and attend the University of Toronto for the upcoming season while May will move to Vermont and suit up for Middlebury in NCAA Division III action during the 2023/24 campaign.

A native of Prince George, BC, Reeves, 20, spent his final season of junior hockey playing with the Warriors, captaining the team to a 3rd place finish in the Interior Division in the regular season. The 6’3”, 190-pound rearguard posted 3 goals and 7 assists for 10 points in 42 games this season while spending the previous three campaigns with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Reeves will join former Warriors forward Ben Woodhouse with the Varsity Blues next season while also joining BCHL alumni in goaltender Jett Alexander (Prince George Spruce Kings) and Eddie Yan (Victoria Grizzlies).

“I’m extremely excited to say that I’ve gotten the opportunity to continue my development at the University of Toronto,” commented Reeves, “I would like to thank the Prince George Cougars and West Kelowna Warriors organizations for helping me and giving me the opportunity to develop into the player and man I am today. I would also like to thank my parents as well for helping me get to this point.” “They have provided me with everything I needed at every step of the way and I cannot thank them enough,” Reeves continued, “That being said, I’m extremely excited to get started and start my journey as a Varsity Blue.”

May, 19, will forego his final season of junior hockey and jump into the college hockey ranks at Middlebury, a school located in Middlebury, Vermont, a decorated Division III school with 8 NCAA championships to boast. May, a native of Davidson, North Carolina, spent one season in West Kelowna where he amassed a goal and 11 assists for 12 points in 49 games played. The 5’11”, 181-pound defender played with Kimball Union Academy for three seasons prior to the jump to junior hockey. “This past year playing in West Kelowna was amazing,” said May, “I can’t thank management and coaches enough for giving me the opportunity to play in front of such a special fanbase. Thank you also to my billet family who were so supportive and my teammates that welcomed me and made playing the game so much fun.” “I’m excited to announce that I committed to Middlebury College next year,” May continued, “Middlebury’s hockey program has a long history and excellent reputation and I appreciate the support West Kelowna gave me to enable me to reach this level.”

