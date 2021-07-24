Regional District of Kootenay Boundary EVACUATION ORDER - July 24 10:30am

From Regional District Kootenay Boundary

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has been advised of the imminent danger of an interface wildfire to the life and property of persons resident or present in Electoral Area E/ West Boundary (click for map and list of addresses).

Evacuation Area Description: Mt Baldy Ski Resort extending east to include the west side of Fish Lake West Road, Belchrome FSR and Conkle Lake Provincial Park. 126 address points, population estimat is 50 (est. 20 -30 year round homes at Mt. Baldy)

Emergency support services at the Boundary Expo Recreation Centre at 743 Seventh Avenue, Midway.