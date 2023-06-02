Regional District of North Okanagan Secures Property on Swan Lake

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a lakefront property on the east side of Swan Lake, solidifying its status as a nature reserve and keeping it accessible to the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club (VRDBC). This marks a significant achievement in the RDNO’s ongoing efforts to preserve and protect natural spaces and important habitats in Greater Vernon.

The 1.8-hectare property, located at 7710 Lochdale Road, was originally purchased in 1968 by Dr. Laurance Theodore Jordan, who had a prominent practice in Vernon for over fifty years. After his passing, Dr. Jordan’s sons were tasked with deciding what to do with the property and wanted to honour his passion for nature and bird-watching. The VRDBC have made this their home for decades, and the family did not want to displace them, so they approached the RDNO to see if there was interest in acquiring the land as a nature reserve and for public use.

Swan Lake is identified as an area of high conservation value which does not have significant existing protection within the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan, making this a fitting addition to the RDNO’s land inventory. The wetlands that border the lake are home to ducks, waterfowl, marsh birds, mammals and amphibians, and birds migrate to the lake in the spring and fall, including American White Pelicans and Trumpeter Swans. The RDNO also owns the Swan Lake Nature Reserve (together with Ducks Unlimited) at the south end of the lake, as well as the property south of the new, fittingly named Jordan Nature Reserve. The VRDBC will retain access to the property while ensuring that the lakefront property will be protected.

"We are thrilled to have acquired the Jordan Nature Reserve to ensure its protection for generations to come," said Bob Fleming, Chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, RDNO. "This acquisition highlights our commitment to environmental stewardship and showcases the spirit of collaboration between the RDNO, the Jordan family, and the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club in achieving a common goal."

On May 31, members of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, the VRDBC, and the Jordan family gathered to mark the occasion with a group photo and shared stories over lemonade, which was a favourite of Dr. Jordan.