Regional District Okanagan Similkameen update on wildfires

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m. July 28

Please visit the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) interactive map to review Evacuation Alert and Order areas.

Interactive Map | Emergency Operations Centre

Please click the links below to view current Evacuation Alerts and Orders, including a list of addresses in each Electoral Area.

Brenda Creek wildfire Area “H” Evacuation Order

Brenda Creek wildfire Area “H” Evacuation Alert

Garrison Lake wildfire Area “H” Evacuation Order

Garrison Lake wildfire Area “H” Evacuation Alert

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire Area “A” and “C” Evacuation Order

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire Area “A” Evacuation Alert

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire Area “C” Evacuation Alert

Thomas Creek wildfire Area “D” Evacuation Alert

Due to current Evacuation Orders and the volatility of wildfire behaviour, the rapid damage assessment team will only enter areas when it is deemed safe to do so by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 the RDOS EOC deployed a rapid damage assessment team to confirm damage to structures in areas where it is safe to do so.

The RDOS will contact property owners directly if structure loss or damage is confirmed.

Due to immediate danger to life safety, please stay out of areas under Evacuation Order

Important reminders: RDOS EOC Evacuation Alert tips

If you are an evacuee, please register with Emergency Support Services (ESS)

This will assist with the notification process: ess.gov.bc.ca

Oliver Landfill is now open regular hours

Please respect Area Restriction Notices and avoid travelling in the backcountry on an ATV or other vehicle. This will help reduce the risk of causing a spark that could lead to a wildfire.

Stay out of areas under Evacuation Order for your safety and the safety of crews

Avoid operational areas including Skaha Lake and Osoyoos Lake

Please stay clear of BCWS camps to ensure privacy and avoid traffic issues or congestion

Check drivebc.ca for latest road updates including highway closures

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is the lead agency for information about wildfires

Please visit bcwildfire.ca for current wildfire size, status and resources

Visitors should be mindful of BCWS operations, Evacuation Alerts and Orders