Regional District Okanagan Similkameen wildfire update

Emergency Support Services (ESS)

Evacuees on Evacuation Order who require further services: extensions will be provided starting Monday, July 26, 2021

For evacuees whose support services expire Monday, July 26, the Reception Centre at Oliver Legion will be open (July 26) between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm to provide support. If you've left the area and will not be returning to Oliver to receive support, please call ESS: 250-486-1890

For evacuees whose support services expire Tuesday, July 27, the Reception Centre at Oliver Legion will be open between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm (July 27).

The call centre will be open Tuesday, July 27.

If you do not attend the Reception Centre in person after your support services exprire, call centre volunteers will contact you to confirm whether you require additional services.

Garrison Lake wildfire

An Evacuation Order was issued for two (2) properties on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 8:00 pm

Search and Rescue provided notice to property owners

139 properties remain on Evacuation Alert due to the Garrison Lake wildfire, east of East Gate

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

There has been no change to the Evacuation Orders and Alerts within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), since Saturday, July 24, 2021.

568 properties remain on Evacuation Order

136 properties remain on Evacuation Alert

Brenda Creek wildfire

41 properties (42 parcels) remain on Evacuation Order

Two (2) properties remain on Evacuation Alert

Thomas Creek wildfire

705 properties remain on Evacuation Alert

RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

Visitors should be mindful of BCWS operations, Evacuation Alerts and Orders

Check drivebc.ca for latest road updates including highway closures

The Regional District strongly recommends anyone on Evacuation Order to leave the area immediately for your safety and to allow BC Wildfire and crews to work within the evacuated area

Avoid operational areas, including Skaha Lake and Osoyoos Lake and respect Area Restrictions

If you are on Evacuation Alert, please pre-register at ess.gov.bc.ca and make a plan if you are to evacuate

Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) EOC

OIB would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

OIB is still accepting donations of water, Gatorade, pet food, and grocery cards.

Donations can be arranged through email: mcampol@oib.ca

All Evacuation Orders and Alerts will remain in place today (July 25, 2021).

OIB leadership would like to encourage Band Members to check on each other, let people know where you are and that you are ok.