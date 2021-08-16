Regional Parks closed due to Mt. Law wildfire

In response to the active Mt. Law wildfire, the following Regional Parks are closed until further notice:

Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park

Coldham Regional Park

Goats Peak Regional Park

Glen Canyon Regional Park

Gellatly Heritage Regional Park

Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park

RDCO Communications officer Bruce Smith says

"For everyone’s safety, please stay out of these parks, says Regional District Central Okanagan Communications Director, Bruce Smith. "If necessary, this will also allow structural and BC Wildfire crews to safely do their work. These parks will remain closed until it is safe to allow visitors once again. We never want to close our parks, but in this case keeping everyone safe and not straining our first fire responder resources is more important. Smoking, open flames, campfires and any type of barbeque are not allowed in RDCO parks due to the current fire danger."

Many other Regional Parks remain open are not affected by this closure.