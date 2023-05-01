Register now for Central Okanagn GoByBike week

Central Okanagan residents can now register for Spring GoByBike Week for the chance to win amazing local and provincial prizes.

From May 29 to June 4, daily events at locations across Kelowna and the Central Okanagan will offer fun activities, giveaways, free snacks and breakfast for people cycling to and from work and school or just going out for a ride.

Individuals and teams can register for an account and log their bike rides on GoByBiKeBC.ca. Every ride counts, and logging just one bike ride enters cyclists to win locally-sponsored and province-wide prizes. The Spring GoByBike Grand Prize is a self-guided cycling adventure for two in Croatia. Other prizes of interest include an e-bike, baskets, and local gift cards.

“Cycling is viable form of transportation, especially for trips under 5km, and is an amazing way to get outdoors and integrate exercise into your life,” said Suzanne Therrien, Transportation Planner.

Riders are encouraged to drop by to get a free bike tune-up, register your bike with Garage 529 and enter for giveaways.

“GoByBike Week is a fun way to get involved in your community or try cycling for the first time. Celebration stations are being planned for some new locations this year including Ben Lee Park and along the Rail Trail,” said Therrien.

More information about the events and prizes will be posted on the Central Okanagan GoByBike Week web page in the coming weeks.

GoByBike Week Central Okanagan is proudly supported by the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, District of Peachland, District of Lake Country, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan as well as the Province of British Columbia and GoByBike BC.