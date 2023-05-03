Registration now open for Summerland’s Giant’s Head Run

Summerland – The District of Summerland is celebrating the 39th Annual Giant’s Head Run on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Giant’s Head Run is a feature event during Action Festival Weekend. This popular community run showcases a 5.7 km urban loop and 10 km run that encircles the picturesque base of Giant’s Head Mountain.

We are continuing with our “Retro Fun Run” theme, so come dressed in 80’s & 90’s gear or bright neon colours and join in on the fun! Along the race route we will have on route entertainment. The race will commence at 6:00pm outside of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre (13205 Kelly Avenue) with the finish line in the same location.

The Finish Line Fun Zone will be in the Aquatic & Fitness Centre parking lot featuring an inflatable racecourse for children! Post-race awards and prize giveaways will also take place onsite at approximately 7:15pm.

“Giant’s Head Run has been a true community building recreation event for almost forty years. We love that people of all ages and abilities come together for health, fitness, fun and community spirit,“ shares Mayor Doug Holmes. “We encourage the community to participate in the run or cheer on family and friends to support healthy and active lifestyles.”

Thank you to all the sponsors who make this event possible and affordable. There are 28 race categories, and over $2,500 in draw prizes. Register early to secure a race shirt which are guaranteed to the first 400 registrants. To register, visit www.runningroom.com or in person at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre. Early bird pricing ends May 28, 2023.