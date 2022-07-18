Reiswig Regional Park Swimming advisory no longer in place

A Swimming/Beach Water Quality Advisory in place since July 4 has been removed for Reiswig Regional Park on Wood Lake in Lake Country.

The most recent bacterial water test results are again within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality allowing swimming at the waterfront park.

Each summer, Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) staff collect water samples from a number of regional beaches for Interior Health to test and analyze.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to factors including lake currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste. Beach water quality is typically poorer in summer due to warmer water temperatures and the number of people swimming. Contamination may also increase during and after rainstorms.

For more information on beach water quality, contact Interior Health at 250 862-4200 or visit interiorhealth.ca.