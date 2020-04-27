Relationships May Struggle With Stress of COVID-19

Personality types deal with stressful times in their own way.

While some may stay calm, others might be anxious, and that can potentially cause issues in a relationship.



Human Behaviour Consultant Dale Choquette says it's important to ask your partner what they need from you to help them as they navigate the current normal. "We really need to take the opportunity we have right now and dive into our relationships a little bit deeper, because we have that opportunity. We the opportunity to learn more about the other person."



Choquette says understanding our own personality and reactions is also very helpful.