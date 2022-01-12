Relief grant for BC businesses

A relief grant meant to ease the financial burden of businesses closed due to B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions is now open for applications.

The COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant was announced just before Christmas, and the one-time funding is meant for businesses that were completely shut down during the latest round of pandemic restrictions. Gyms, fitness centres, bars, lounges, nightclubs and other venues that can no longer hold events are all eligible.

"I know that many businesses are doing the right thing. They're doing everything they can to keep themselves, their community and their workers safe during these unprecedented challenges," Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s jobs minister, said Wednesday.

"I want to be clear, you are doing the right thing by following health orders. You're helping nurses, you're helping doctors, you're helping to ensure that our health-care system can continue to operate and provide the critical supports and services that we need."

Businesses can receive between $1,000 and $10,000 based on the number of workers they have. The money can be spent on rent, employee wages, insurance, maintenance and utilities.