Remainder of Shannon Woods and Tallus Ridge residents can return home

Residents in upper Shannon Woods and Tallus Ridge areas in West Kelowna may return to their neighbourhoods. The following properties have been downgraded from Evacuation Order to Evacuation Alert:

BIG SKY DR CROWN CREST DR CROWN CREST PL PARAMOUNT DR RYSER PL SHANNON HEIGHTS CRT SHANNON HEIGHTS PL SHANNON HILLS DR SHANNON HILLS PL TALLUS GREEN CRES TALLUS GREEN PL TALLUS HEIGHTS DR TALLUS HEIGHTS LANE

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

For the safety of the public and fire crews still working in the area, please do not enter naturalized areas. There are still locations where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.