Remaining evacuation alerts for Keremeos Creek wildfire lifted by RDOS EOC

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has RESCINDED all Evacuation Alerts due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire. Twenty (20) properties had remained on Evacuation Alert along Green Mountain Road and the northern end of Marron Valley Road since August 17th, 2022.

The RDOS thanks BC Wildfire, the structural fire teams that helped protect homes, Emergency Support Services volunteers and all the other groups that assisted local residents during this wildfire event.

Rural residents are encouraged to actively prepare for emergencies. The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre webpage at emergency.rdos.bc.ca has information on how residents can ‘Be Prepared’.

Residents and property owners are also asked to Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone by Voyent Alert! notifications. You can also find a link on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca

According to the BC Wildfire Dashoard, the Keremeos Creek Fire is mapped at 7,042.00 hectares in size and is still considered a wildfire of note.