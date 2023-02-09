Remains of Kelowna man reported missing in October found in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is updating the public that the 32-year old Kelowna man, reported missing on October 19th, 2022, has been located deceased.

On January 25th, 2023, police received a report that what appeared to be human remains had been found in the Adventure Bay area in Vernon. The remains were removed and have been confirmed to be that of the missing Kelowna man.

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death. Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Kelowna RCMP also confirmed the death, “We send our condolences to his family and friends,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Furthermore our RCMP Victim Services Unit is engaged and will continue to support the family as required.”