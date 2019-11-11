Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Central Okanagan

Kelowna

City Park Cenotaph

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Kelowna Branch #26

At approximately 10:30 am a parade of participating organizations and the Colour Party will march from Stuart Park along Bernard Avenue to Abbott Street and to the Cenotaph in City Park for the ceremony. Following the ceremony, participating youth groups are invited to the Legion Branch, 1380 Bertram Street for lunch. A period of social remembrance will be held in the Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way from 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm with music from the Old Time Fiddlers and Pipes and Drums.

Rutland

Lions Park Cenotaph

Organized by the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Unit 376

The ceremony at the cenotaph in Lions Park will be preceded by a parade starting at 10:30 am from the Unit Clubhouse parking lot at 270 Dougall Road North to Gray Road and into the park. Following the ceremony and parade dismissal, an Open House reception will be held at the Unit clubhouse, 270 Dougall Road North.

Lake Country

George Elliot Secondary School, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Oyama Branch #189

Please be seated inside George Elliot Secondary School by 10:30 am. A sign language interpreter will be providing translation services during the ceremony. Following the ceremony a Public Open House will be held at the Legion Branch, 15712 Oyama Road.

Peachland

Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Peachland Branch #69

Fall in at 10:20 am at the Peachland Community Centre. Following the ceremony, adults and children are welcome at the Peachland Legion on 2nd Street, where refreshments will be served.

West Kelowna

Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Westbank Branch #288

Please arrive by 10:00 am as a parade involving participating organizations and the Colour Party precede the 11:00 am ceremony with music from the Vox Forte Youth Choir of Grace Lutheran Church. Following the ceremony, lunch will be served at the Branch for members and invited guests.

Regional District offices and facilities will be closed Monday, November 11th for the Remembrance Day holiday. Services resume at 8:00 am on Tuesday, November 12th.