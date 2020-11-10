Remembrance services private during pandemic

Due to the unusual circumstances the coronavirus pandemic has presented, public Remembrance Day ceremonies have been cancelled this year.

There are ways, however, to commemorate those who served Canada in combat and those who continue to serve in the Canadian Forces.

"We want people to observe this Remembrance Day safely,” said Lance Kayfish, Risk Manager for the City of Kelowna. “Although there are no organized public events in City Park and Rutland Lions Park this year, the Field of Crosses display in City Park is open. If you come down to City Park, or take two minutes of silence in remembrance somewhere else, please avoid large gatherings, stay two metres apart, consider wearing a mask and stay home if you are not feeling well."

The Field of Crosses is a visual remembrance set up for the first two-weeks of November. A candle lighting 'ceremony' will be held on Nov. 10 for invited guests only. Barricades erected around the cenotaph are to allow for the 35 invited participants only.

Royal Canadian Legion flags will be flown at half-mast. Veterans will lay wreaths around 9 a.m. on Nov. 11 during a brief, private ceremony of invited guests. Legion members will also have an invitation-only ceremony at their headquarters directly afterwards.