Reminder from RDCO to follow outdoor water restrictions

Twice weekly outdoor water restrictions remain for customers of the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) water systems.

Normally each year from June 16 until September 15, Stage 2 water restrictions are in place for the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems. Last September, due to the extreme drought designation by Agriculture Canada, those outdoor watering limits were kept in place, instead of moving back to Stage 1.

Stage 2 means outdoor watering is restricted for customers of those systems to two days each week. Those with even number addresses may water outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only irrigate outside on Sunday and Wednesday. Communications Officer Bruce Smith says “if you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time-period, please don’t waste water. This helps to refill system reservoirs and provides an adequate water supply for everyone.”

The RDCO Water Systems Regulations Bylaw No. 1370 also outlines the hours for automated and manual outdoor irrigation. Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

Normally between September 16 and June 15, RDCO water systems are on Stage 1 restrictions. This allows customers to water outdoors on alternating days based on their odd or even street address number.

For more tips on water conservation inside and outside your home, visit the RDCO Water System webpage at rdco.com/water.

The Regional District maintains and operates six community water systems serving almost 1,100 properties in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.