Reminder: Watch for detours involving Haven Hill Road starting Thursday

The City is reminding residents about road closures and detours beginning Thursday, Sept. 14 on Haven Hill Road.

Haven Hill Road will remain open from Sept. 14-16 to all traffic turning eastbound from the Government Street/Eckhardt Avenue intersection in order to minimize traffic congestion. However, westbound traffic on Johnson Road toward Haven Hill Road will be detoured to Vancouver Avenue.

All drivers throughout the area are reminded to slow down, watch for signage and flaggers, and allow for extra travel time.

The City would also like to remind residents that Haven Hill Road will be closed in both directions from Sept. 18-Oct. 7 (except Sundays), in order to ensure public and worker safety. Please follow the detour signs via Vancouver Hill.

This work is part of the City’s 2023 Capital Works project to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure in the Redlands/Uplands area. The project has been underway since May and is anticipated to continue until late November.

Improvements are being made to prevent further water main failures and ensure continued access to clean drinking water and efficient sewer services. The existing water and sewer mains are either ageing, resulting in more frequent breaks and disruption to service, or not adequately sized to convey future demands in the area.

Construction is anticipated to cause significant disruption during this time and anyone passing through this area should anticipate delays and watch for detours. Construction will take place Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and traffic will be able to pass through Haven Hill Road outside of those working hours.

More details about the project can be found at penticton.ca/roadwork.