Renee Merrifield: MLA Minute

Over the summer I have met with hundreds of you, and talked about your concerns.



In those coffee conversations, community gatherings, meetings, and even at the local grocery store, issues about safety and crime echo loud and clear.



And there are things being done about it.



Recent news celebrated the fact that open drug use is no longer legal within 15 meters of playgrounds, skate parks, or splash parks. This was something that the I and my BC United colleagues have been asking for since decriminalization was brought in by the BC government in January.



The Mayor of Kelowna, Tom Dyas, has initiated a task force on community crime, and is trying to find practical solutions for the crime we see on our streets. This task force is a group of uniquely equipped concerned citizens, like former RCMP officers, retired justice employees, and non-profit Executive Directors.



Last week was a bad one for crime on the streets of BC, as we heard of three people who were stabbed at the Light Up Chinatown Festival.



The system has failed us, and something has to change.



The Premier announced a retired police chief, Bob Rich, has been hired to conduct a study to see why this happened. While we await yet another report to tell us what we already know, BC United, led by Kevin Falcon, released our action plan to restore public safety in BC.



Kevin Falcon calls the plan, United for a Safer BC.



He made the following comment, which rings true because I have heard similar sentiments from the people I met with this summer.



“Under the NDP, the system is not working for anyone except criminals, while law abiding citizens are no longer able to enjoy public parks and amenities, or in many cases even walk in the streets without fear. Enough is enough. It is time for decisive change that balances compassion and consequences, and puts community safety ahead of a criminal’s right to re-offend. Together with our ‘Better is Possible’ mental health and addictions plan announced earlier this year, BC United’s public safety plan will deliver that change.”



So here are a few of the key initiatives found in the BC United Safer BC Plan:



Aggressively fill the vacancies

The most resonant note in our plan is bolstering our local police force. This ambitious proposal seeks to recruit 500 new officers across the province. Breaking that down for Kelowna, this translates to more trained eyes ensuring safety in our favourite spots: our parks, lakefront, and local businesses.

But it's not just about numbers. It’s about efficacy, dedication, and community understanding. We propose attractive incentives such as hiring bonuses and housing allowances to ensure we’re not just getting more police, but we’re attracting dedicated, community-minded individuals.



End the Government’s Decriminalization Pilot

Our vision reflects a two-pronged approach to drugs – firmness coupled with empathy. We suggest moving away from the government’s broader decriminalization framework. The objective is to ensure that beloved public spaces, from our City Park to the serene stretches of Waterfront Park, remain family-friendly and free from open drug use.



However, and this is crucial, there’s a deep vein of compassion running through this proposal. Instead of a simplistic 'jail or nothing' approach, there's a strong emphasis on rehabilitation. The idea is to provide those battling addiction with pathways to healing and recovery. Such an approach not only addresses the immediate issue but ensures that, long term, we’re nurturing a community where individuals can overcome their battles and find their place constructively within our city's tapestry.



Craft a Plan of Accountability, While Fostering Community

Our plan resonates with the ethos that every action has consequences. Whether it's an unfortunate bike theft or an act of vandalism, these aren't mere statistics; they impact real lives, our lives. The drive is towards ensuring that no offence, however minor, slips through the cracks. The proposal emphasizes community service and other restorative actions that, in my belief, could further galvanize the bond of our Kelowna community.



In conclusion, the roadmap Kevin Falcon lays out is both comprehensive and attuned to local needs.



While policies and plans will always have their mix of supporters and detractors, the overarching aim here is undeniable: a safer, united, and thriving Kelowna.



The residents of Kelowna deserve to feel safe. And just like the Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction, it’s time to try new initiatives.



My question to you is this: What do you want the Provincial Government to do to restore public safety?



I love hearing from you and read every email.



