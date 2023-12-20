Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: A Christmas wish

As the festive lights twinkle and the air fills with the joyful chorus of Christmas carols, it's a time to reflect on the year that has passed and look forward to the year ahead. Christmas is not just a season of celebration; it's a season of hope.

In a world that has headlines of war and unrest and with all of the difficulties our own lives hold, it's easy to lose sight of the good around us and the potential for positive change.

Yet, it is precisely during these times that the message of Christmas becomes even more significant. The story of Christmas is a tale of hope born in the humblest of settings, reminding us that even in the darkest of times, light can emerge.

This year, let's remember that amid the issues that plague our society, there are good ideas and great people working tirelessly to solve them. Innovators, thinkers, and community leaders are finding new ways to tackle our challenges, from housing, healthcare, the cost-of-living crisis and mental health crises. Their efforts give us hope that a brighter future is not just a wish, but a possibility.

The holiday season also reminds us of the importance of being with our loved ones.

It's a time to reconnect, share stories, and create memories. Many of us have experienced the loss of loved ones this year, or the tragic diagnosis of our friends and family. This Christmas let's cherish the moments that we have together, for those that we love are the ones that truly matter.

Moreover, as we gather around the dinner table with our families, let's spare a thought and express our deepest gratitude for those who are still working throughout the holidays.

Our healthcare workers, emergency responders, service industry professionals, and many others don't have the luxury of a holiday break. Their dedication and sacrifice ensure that our communities continue to function, and that help is available when we need it most. They are the unsung heroes of our society, and their commitment is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness and interdependence of our lives.

Their work, often unnoticed, is the backbone of our daily lives, especially in times of crisis. This Christmas let's acknowledge their contributions and say a heartfelt thank you. Their tireless efforts are not just necessary; they are lifesaving and life-sustaining.

They help to give us hope when it feels hopeless.

My desire for this week’s article confirms that I hear you, that my joy is to serve you in Victoria, and that together we can bring about positive change.

Merry Christmas, and may the New Year bring you joy, peace, and prosperity.

My question to you is this: What gives you hope?

I love hearing from you and read every email. Please email me at Renee.Merrifield.MLA@leg.bc.ca or call me at 250-712-3620.