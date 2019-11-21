Renee Merrifield named one of Canada's Most Powerful women for the 3rd year in a row

We are pleased to announce Renee Merrifield has been named a Women's Executive Network (WXN) 2019 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner, for the third year in a row. This is the first time that a leader from the Okanagan has achieved this honour three times.

The list of Top 100 Winners pays tribute to the outstanding women across Canada who advocate for diversity in the workforce and inspire the next generation of leaders.

Renee is the CEO and founder of Troika Management Corp., a land and development company with projects in four provinces across Western Canada, based in Kelowna, BC.

When asked about how she felt having won three times, Merrifield answered, “Humbled. The first time was surreal, winning took me by surprise. Now, I am so proud to bring increased attention to our Okanagan Valley; to know that I am making a difference in our community, province and country; and to believe that I have not only ideas as an entrepreneur, but also strength and tenacity.” She continues, “but it’s more than that. Because this award isn’t about me, it’s as much about the team at Troika that believes in who we are, in what we do every day, and in how we impact our community positively.”

“We are celebrating 110 of Canada’s highest achieving women in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to sports and science,” said Sherri Stevens, CEO of WXN.

“All 110 winners exemplify power not through their standing or abilities, but rather through how they inspire, champion and empower others – which is why it’s very important to recognize and celebrate their great achievements,” Mrs. Stevens concluded.

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the initial candidates selected by WXN’s Diversity Council. The final vetting process for the 2019 Top 100 Award Winners was completed by WXN’s 2018-2019 Diversity Champions.

Past Award Winners includes Canada’s most iconic women trailblazers: Margaret Atwood, best-selling author, Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut, Arlene Dickinson, chief executive officer, Venture Communications, Christine Magee, president, Sleep Country Canada, Michaëlle Jean, former governor general of Canada, Heather Reisman, founder and CEO, Indigo Books & Music, and Kathleen Taylor, chair of the board, Royal Bank of Canada.

To mark this year’s awards, WXN is hosting an Awards Gala on November 21 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. More than 1,400 senior professionals will attend.

For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/wxn/top100winners/.