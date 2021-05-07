Renewed plea for information in the death of Alex Hegedus

Kelowna RCMP and the family of Alex Hegedus are renewing their plea for information in his death.



Over three years ago, Alex Hegedus died under suspicious circumstances and his family is offering a reward, and appealing to anyone with information about his death to come forward and speak to investigators.

Peachland resident Alex Hegedus was the owner operator of a local business called Canadian Painters.



On March 22, 2018 he and his employees were working at a job site near the intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

In the late morning, an incomplete 911 call was received from Alex’s cellphone. At the time, it’s believed he was running errands in his dark grey Ford F-150 XLT. This was a 4-door crew cab with a matching canopy.

Alex was not located, despite numerous attempts by police throughout the day.



Just before 4:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a location along the Myra Canyon Forest Service Road east of Kelowna for a report of a deceased man in a truck. Officers attended and confirmed that the deceased was 54-year-old Alexander Louis Hegedus. His death was suspicious in nature, and the Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate it.



We have followed numerous leads through the years, and spoken to many people. If you saw Alex or his vehicle that day, and haven’t spoken to us, we ask that you come forward now, says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. We also believe that there are people who have information resulting from conversations they may have had with a person or persons with knowledge or involvement in what befell Alex on this day. We are appealing to these people to please come forward now.

If you witnessed this incident, have not yet spoken to police, or have any information about Alex or his vehicle that day, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-470-6236. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net