Renewing the Search for Missing Enderby Woman

Victoria Love uses TikTok to keep the memory of missing persons alive.

She has taken special interest in Caitlin Potts who was living in Enderby at the time she disappeared February 21st, 2016.

She was last seen on surveillance footage leaving Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna that afternoon.

"I just messaged Priscilla, Caitlin's mom, and was like 'Hey, I know you don't know me. I'm so sorry to hear about your daughter, and I was wondering if you'd want to work together with me to raise money to hire a private investigator to look further into Caitlin's case?' Obviously, researching everything I don't think the police did as much as they could and obviously Priscilla feels the same way."

Love has posted to social media to renew the search for Caitlin.

"The search is going to take place this summer between August 9th and 20th, but I don't have an exact day... It's going to be in Enderby and surrounding areas, so basically where we know Caitlin last was."

Police say foul play was involved and the search will be for Caitlin's remains.

"I am working currently on hiring a search and rescue team that will hopefully include cadaver dogs as well. I'm just making this extremely targeted to an area where we think needs more attention, that hasn't been searched enough, or hasn't been searched at all."

Learn more about her disappearance and the search on Facebook - The Search for Caitlin Potts.