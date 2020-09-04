Repairs to Mission Creek Greenway Bridges Extended

The reopening of three bridges along the Mission Creek Greenway has unfortunately hit another delay.

While the new decking for the Smoothing Stones, Cedars and Friends bridges is complete, a delay in receiving materials for the wood safety handrails requires the continued closure of the recreational trail between the bridges until Monday, September 14. The bridges cannot be safely used without the handrails in place.

The bridges are located along the Greenway between the Hollywood Road south and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

The Regional District apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the delay and asks that visitors follow trail signage and stay out of this closed area.

The bridges are located along the Greenway between the Hollywood Road south and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

The Regional District apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the delay and asks that visitors follow trail signage and stay out of this closed area.