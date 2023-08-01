Repeat offender arrested by Kelowna RCMP after foot chase

The Kelowna RCMP arrested 29-year old Brendan Latimer during the evening of Monday July 31st following a dramatic foot pursuit. Latimer was wanted and had been arrested within the Kelowna regional detachment multiple times over the last 2 years for similar offences.

Latimer was back in Kelowna after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet in Surrey on July 13th. He posses’ significant risk to public safety, is known to run from police and has willfully rammed a police vehicle in an effort to escape custody.

On Monday night Kelowna RCMP received a call from a female claiming she had located her stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Banks Road. She was able to describe a male who exited the vehicle and entered a popular store. The description matched that of Latimer’s and multiple officers responded, securing the vehicle before he could return. Officers then entered the business in an effort to locate Latimer.

Once found in the business, a foot pursuit was initiated. As Latimer attempted to flee he ran across a busy parking lot and street, through a second parking lot, hopped a fence into a secured area. Officers gained access to the area and located Latimer hiding under a tarp. Latimer was arrested for multiple offences.

“Brendan Latimer is a dangerous individual, his actions demonstrate his complete disregard for public safety, the law and the well-being of others,” says Sergeant Desmond Kiehlbauch with Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Team. “If not for the member of the public making the initial call, and the quick response of our officers, this individual surely would have escaped again.” Sergeant Kiehlbauch added, “Mr. Latimer has a history of not complying with court conditions when released, the Kelowna RCMP make continued efforts to protect the public from the actions of Mr. Latimer.”

Latimer is being held for court on charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of release order, obstruction and driving while prohibited. He has outstanding charges related to offences in Nakusp, Kelowna and Penticton. Mr. Latimer currently has an outstanding warrant with a radius to Alberta only for Breach of a Conditional Sentencing Order.