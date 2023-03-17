Repeat offender arrested in stolen vehicle

On the morning of March 16th, 2023, Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit (PEU) members located a stolen GMC Sierra in the 200 block of Hwy 33 East in Kelowna. The vehicle had recently been reported stolen from the Kelowna Airport’s long-term parking lot. Kelowna PEU, assisted by the West Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), safely arrested the male driver at a nearby convenience store. A subsequent search of the driver located a weapon on his person as well as stolen items belonging to the registered owner of the stolen vehicle. Additional stolen items were located inside the vehicle, investigators are still working on determining their origin.

James Field has been charged with multiple offences including Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, specifically the stolen GMC Sierra, and is scheduled to appear in court again on March 17th, 2023.

“Kelowna RCMP continues to proactively investigate offences within the community including property crimes, as part of their crime reduction strategy focusing on repeat and active offenders” states Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna PEU.

This event is a reminder to vehicle owners to secure their vehicles and possessions by either removing or completely hiding any items.

To report a crime in progress or for immediate police assistance, call 911 or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.