Report of a man with a weapon on Enterprise Way a case of misidentification

Kelowna RCMP were called to the 2500-block of Enterprised Way around 8 a.m. after someone reported seeing a man with a gun in the nearby woods.

Several officers flooded the area and quickly located the suspect, who was detained without incident.

“Officers were able to determine that the item the complainant had seen was not a weapon,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Fortunately, this appears to have been a case of someone mistaking an item from a distance and the gentleman was released immediately.”

No further information regarding this incident is being released at this time.