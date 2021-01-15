Report of Gunfire at West Kelowna Gas Station

West Kelowna RCMP are back on scene at a gas station on Ross Road after reports of possible gunfire last night.

Witnesses reported seeing a blue car and white SUV speeding down Ross Road around 8PM before both pulled into a gas station parking lot in the 1700-block.

Gunshots were believed to be heard before both vehicles fled the area.

The vehicles could not be located.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

If you have any information call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.