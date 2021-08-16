Reports of Limited Structural Damage at Mt Law Fire

Update: August 16, 9:03 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations reporting indications of limited structural damage from the Mount Law fire this morning.

Evolving conditions have prevented crews from completing a full assessment.

More information will provided as it becomes available.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for today and tomorrow, but fires remain out of control and are expected to be active today. Central Okanagan and BC Wildfire Fire crews will continue suppression efforts on the ground and in the air today. People are asked to stay away from areas close the fires to ensure the access and safety of first responders. Boaters should avoid areas of the lake being used by air support.

Update: August 16, 8:43 a.m.

All evacuees from the Mount Law wildfire are now being directed to register with the Salvation Army.

"Evacuees can register at the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue," says Emergency Operations Centre, Emergency Program Coordinator, Sandra Follack. "We did have a secondary site opened up temporarily but that's no longer required at this time. It was at Mount Boucherie and it was to alleviate some of the traffic that would be coming into the downtown Kelowna area. We got them to back up the Salvation Army site. Our ESS volunteers have been moved back over the Salvation Army today."

Emergency services are available to those in need of support.

"The Salvation Army and reception centre work for any residents in the West Kelowna area that have been evacuated, that do not have insurance or are trying to find a hotel and get food and lodging because they've been asked to leave due to the order," says Follack. "So they can go to the Salvation Army. They get hotel accommodations, and get some assistance with food and clothing."

Those requiring assistance can report to ESS reception at 1480 Sutherland Avenue today, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Update: August 16, 8 a.m.

A tense night and now a tense day - as the Mount Law wildfire continues to burn out of control in the hills above Glenrosa.

Public Information Officer Lisa Ruether says crews are working hard to get the fire under control- which has 460 home on evacuation order.

"Anyone that has been put on evacuation order is asked to stay out of the area," explains Ruether. "And we are also asking people to stay out of the lake area - so that emergency responders can effectively perform their duties."

Some properties in Peachland and Regional District of the Central Okanagan are also on alert.

Ruether says an update from Emergency Operations will take place later today.

Updates and more information is available at cordemergency.ca

Update: August 16, 12:50 a.m.

The Mount Law wildfire remains a dynamic and evolving situation. Additional Evacuation Alerts have now been issued for 60 properties, including some within Peachland and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO), as follows:

4305 to 4495 Maxwell Road

5039 to 5051 Trepanier Court

4965 to 4975 Venner Court

4715 to 5078 Paradise Valley Drive

4414 to 4690 Trepanier Road

4995 Trepanier Road

4850 to 5090 MacKinnon Road

The Evacuation Order for approximately 460 properties put in place earlier Sunday evening remains in effect and includes:

4713 MacKinnon Road

5000 Glenrosa Road (Bull Mountain Resort – formerly Crystal Mountain Resort)

4425 Glenrosa Road (Telemark Nordic Club)

3237 to 3530 Carre Road

3237 to 3512 Corine Road

3372 to 3725 Emerald Road

3496 Fenton Road

3318 to 3475 Gill Road

3280 to 3802 Glenrosa Road

3301 to 3583 McKellar Road

3230 to 3525 Preston Road

3325 to 3770 Turnbull Road

All properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd.

Residents on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately.

Properties that remain on Evacuation Alert include:

All other properties in the Glenrosa neighbourhood

226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, inclusive of 3801 Gellatly Road south (north end) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south end).

Residents in the Alert area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, consider staying with friends or family in another area of the Central Okanagan, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor cordemergency.ca, the CORD Facebook page or their Twitter account for official situation updates and preparedness information.

Update: August 15, 11:15 p.m.

The Mount Law wildfire continues to expand beyond the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

Additional Evacuation Alerts have now been issued for 226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, inclusive of 3801 Gellatly Road south (north end) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south end), bringing the total on Evacuation Alert to approximately 1900.

The Evacuation Order for approximately 460 properties put in place earlier Sunday evening includes all properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd.

Residents on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately.

All other properties in the Glenrosa neighbourhood remain on Evacuation Alert. Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment's notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

All residents on evacuation order should report to the Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging. Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca. The Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents specific to the Mount Law wildfire has now been relocated to the gymnasium at Mount Boucherie School to better accommodate registrants 2751 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg for official situation updates and preparedness information

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 15, 10:30 p.m.

The evacuation order in Glenrosa has been expanded.

Residents of all properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd. are to leave immeidately.

RCMP have Glenrosa Rd. closed except for those leaving the neighbourhood.

The Mount Law wildife has now come over the top of the hill and is clearly visible through the westside and from the Upper Mission.

All other properties in Glenrosa remain on evacuation alert.

Additional firefighters and equipment have joined the ground battle.

At last estimate, BC Wildfire pegged the blaze at 40 hectares and growing in the wind.

They have also said it was human caused.

Update: August 15, 8:30 p.m.

Mt. Law Wildfire

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the Mt. Law wildfire in West Kelowna (north of Highway 97C, southwest of the Glenrosa neighbourhood).

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in the immediate area of the fire. Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately. In addition a State of Local Emergency has been declared for the City of West Kelowna.

The properties on Evacuation Order are:

4713 MacKinnon Road

5000 Glenrosa Road (Bull Mountain Resort – formerly Crystal Mountain Resort)

4425 Glenrosa Road (Telemark Nordic Club)

3237 to 3530 Carre Road

3237 to 3512 Corine Road

3372 to 3725 Emerald Road

3496 Fenton Road

3318 to 3475 Gill Road

3280 to 3802 Glenrosa Road

3301 to 3583 McKellar Road

3230 to 3525 Preston Road

3325 to 3770 Turnbull Road

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Due to aggressive fire activity and wind conditions, it is anticipated that additional properties may be placed on Evacuation Order and/or Alert later this (Sunday) evening. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

All residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately, be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, and report to Emergency Social Services (ESS). Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.caopen_in_new.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents specific to the Mt. Law wildfire has been set up at Jim Lind Arena located at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

Evacuees will still need to visit the ESS Reception Centre in order to receive the appropriate supplier forms as specific paperwork is required in order to access these services. ESS volunteers are available, as needed, to help affected Central Okanagan residents. Residents that are evacuated from their homes must report to the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging.

Residents of Glenrosa above Gates Road are being evacuated as a precaution as a result of the wildfire burning out of control near the Visitors Centre along Highway 97C.

The rest of Glenrosa is on evacuation alert.

Four water bombers and at least one helicopter are working the fire as long as there is enough light to fly.

West Kelowna Fire Department is on the ground.

The flames being fanned by the gusting wind.

Update: August 15, 6:30 p.m.

Four water bombers can be seen flying into the fire zone.

One lane westbound on the Connector is closed.

The fire is growing quickly in the strong gusting wind.

Update: August 15, 6:00 p.m.

Strong gusting wind fanning the flames.

Fire crews now on the scene.

One helicopter can be seen dropping buckets of water.

Original: August 15, 5:30 p.m.

There are few details.

The smoke can be seen all around the area.

AM1150 will update the story as more information becomes available.