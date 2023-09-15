Request for Public Assistance

Kelowna RCMP received a complaint of a disturbance/suspicious occurrence which occurred between 7:50 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the bus stop on McCurdy Road at Craig Road, in Kelowna. The incident involved at least two males who arrived in a smaller black car, similar to a Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic. Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who was in the area with dash cam footage for this time period, or anyone with information on this incident to please contact the police at 250-762-3300, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Please reference the RCMP file number 2023-54966.