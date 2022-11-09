Request for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspects in Fraud

Overnight on November 3rd, 2022, a vehicle was stolen from Princeton, BC. Inside the vehicle was the owner’s credit cards.

Later that same morning, suspects entered two businesses in Summerland, BC, where they used the stolen cards.

Summerland RCMP are hoping the public can help identify either suspect.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Caucasian female, short, slim build, light pink dyed hair, wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

Suspect #2: Caucasian male, medium height, short, close cut brown hair, with some facial stubble. He’s wearing a brown work coat, dark sweater, dark coloured jeans, with white sneakers.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.