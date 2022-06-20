Rescinded: boil water advisory for Lakeview-Rose Valley Water Service Area in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has rescinded a Boil Water Notice for the Lakeview-Rose Valley Water Service Area.

The Boil Water Notice was originally required due to increased turbidity, related to seasonal algal blooms; however, these conditions have now subsided and successive testing and monitoring confirm that the Boil Water Notice can be rescinded.

Water Quality Advisories remain in effect, until further notice, for two other systems – West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard – due to elevated, freshet-related turbidity in Okanagan Lake at the systems’ intakes. Therefore, the City will continue to offer affected residents free access to the bulk filling station for the duration of these other Water Quality Advisories. The station is located at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads. Residents are asked to bring clean bottles for filling. The filling area is located on the Asquith Road side of the station.

View their water quality advisory map to determine if you live in the affected areas.