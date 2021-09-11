Rescue at Myra Canyon 78th task of the year for COSAR

At 11 AM this morning Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called to trestle number 18 in Myra Canyon after receiving a report of an injured rock climber.

A bike team arrived first and administered first aid to the patient while waiting for a stretcher and trauma pack to arrive.

Teams then determined a UTV was the best way to transport the injured person to the Myra parking lot.

COSAR thanks hikers and bikers for their patience as the patient was transported down the railgrade.

Last year COSAR had an all-time high of 84 tasks.