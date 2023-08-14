Reservoir Road open house will be at City Hall

A drop-in open house to allow residents to learn more and share their feedback on an application for a rural residential subdivision at 1530 Reservoir Road will now be held at City Hall.

The open house will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

The preliminary plans show 33 detached strata lots ranging in size from 0.4 hectares (1 acre) to 3.7 hectares (9.1 acres) in size, along with 5 hectares (12.25 acres) of dedicated natural parkland.

Council has given first reading to the bylaw amendments and gave staff direction to host additional opportunities for residents to become informed about the proposal prior to the Public Hearing scheduled for September 12, 2023. Letters have been mailed to residents and property owners in the area and signs are being installed at the subject property. Copies of the application, maps, staff report, and feedback form are available at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Paper copies are also available at the Shape Your City kiosk at the Penticton Public Library during regular business hours.