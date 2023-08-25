Residential garbage and recycling collection resumes for Evacuation Alert areas

Beginning Monday, August 28, residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling will resume for residents in Evacuation Alert areas across the Central Okanagan. Curbside yard waste will not be collected at this time anywhere in the region.

Residents should put their carts onto the street by 7 a.m. on their scheduled days, which can be found at rdco.com/recycle or on the Recycle Coach app.

The Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna on Asquith Road is open regular hours; however, no yard waste or clean wood is being accepted at this.

For up to date information on waste collection, please visit rdco.com/recycle or download the Recycle Coach app for notifications